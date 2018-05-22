Impostor poses as city of Monroe utility worker

In a statement issued Tuesday, the city of Monroe warned of an individual posing as a Water Department utility worker.

City officials said the person used the fake title in an attempt to gain entry into a residence in Monroe.

The resident said there was a service request for a leaking water meter, but when the homeowner asked for identification, the impostor was unable to provide any.

The Monroe resident refused the person entry and notified both the city and the Monroe Police Department.

Officers checked the area, but were not able to find any subjects or vehicles that may have related to the incident.

The city's statement said it wants customers to feel secure when a credentialed city of Monroe representative visits their home or business.

To help prevent the wrong people from gaining entry to customers' homes, the city urges customers to keep the following information in mind:

Advance notice will be provided by the city of Monroe Water Department when scheduling service requests and inspections.

If access is requested for an inspection, ask for city of Monroe credentials before allowing an inspection to occur. City of Monroe employees carry special ID cards. Never hesitate to ask to see proper identification before allowing anyone entrance to your home. Customers are encouraged to closely inspect the identification provided by the worker. If you are suspicious about a person's ID or activities, do not allow that person into your home and call the city of Monroe immediately at 734-384-9150 so that the department can verify the visit.

Residential Cross Connection Control Inspections will start after July 1.

Check the inspector's vehicle to see if it is a city vehicle.

Contact the Water Department at 734-384-9150 for questions, to verify the employee identity or to see if an inspection is scheduled.

