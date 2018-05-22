Money Talks News: Traits successful people have in common

Even though we all know money can't buy happiness, that certainly doesn't stop us from wishing for it. Which begs the question: Is money a matter of luck, or are there characteristics, things we can copy, that successful people share?

Of course, wealth can come from luck, as well as inspiration and, of course, perspiration. But in the decades you can start to see traits successful people have in common which anyone can have,

For example, goals. Henry Ford once said, "Nothing is particularly hard if you divide it into small jobs." Successful people use goals to aim at specific targets.

Another important character trait is persistence. Successful people don't give up.

The Beatles were told they had no future in show business. Steven King was rejected 30 times before he got his first book published. Steven Spielberg couldn't get into USC Film School.

Another important trait is that successful people keep learning. Bill Gates is worth billions and yet he has a non-fiction summer reading list.

Successful people are also not afraid to take risk, or to fail. Richard Branson has failed at no less than 14 businesses, losing millions in the process. Yet he wrote a book called "Screw it. Let's do it."

And last, but certainly not least, they're communicators.

That's how billionaire Warren Buffett went from businessman to icon. Effective communication, along with listening, is how you attract employees, partners, investors and customers.

While it's certainly convenient to think all successful people are just lucky, it's better to believe that they have characteristics in common that you can obtain as well.

