SeaGate Food Bank implements 'Milk Money for Kids' summer program

Children in our area are getting ready for their summer break.

But that may mean while out of school, come of those kids won't have access to school lunch programs. However the SeaGate Food Bank is looking to change that summertime problem with its "Milk Money for Kids" program.

Businesses all over our area have these designated milk cartons on their counters. The community is encouraged to give spare change to help give kids milk during the summer months.

"So many of our children are relying on school lunches for their nutrition for the day or at least part of the day. With school being out, those children are going to lose that lunch. Yes there are awesome community programs that supply lunches for the kids during the summertime bought milk when this purpose is to supply kids with milk that they can take home," said Cheri Dennis with the SeaGate Food Bank,

Anyone interested in making a contribution can text SEAGATE to 22722 for a $5 donation.

