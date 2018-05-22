Students from Toledo Early College graduate with college credits - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Students from Toledo Early College graduate with college credits

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

It's that time of year where planting season and graduation has begun.  

Tuesday afternoon was the first of many Toledo Public School graduations.

Seniors at the Toledo Early College High School got to walk across the stage at the University of Toledo Nitschke Hall to get their diplomas.

Students at TEC work to get their high school diploma while also earning college credit.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly