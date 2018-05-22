Man sentenced after threatening to shoot up Waite High School

A man police say threatened to shoot up Waite High School back in February was sentenced on Tuesday.

Christian Costet will spend six months behind bars.

After that six months, he will spend three more months in a drug treatment program and another 90 days in a work release program.

Police say, in February, he posted pictures and a video of himself with guns, saying that he was a shooter and that he was going to shoot up Waite.

He could have been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

