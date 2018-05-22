Dru Hill concert at Stranahan Theater postponed - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Dru Hill concert at Stranahan Theater postponed

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The May 26th Dru Hill Lady’s Night concert has been postponed.

A new date will be announced soon.

All tickets for this show that have been purchased or won through radio promotions will be honored for the new date.

Any questions can be directed to the box office at (419)381-8851 or you can go to the box office directly.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly