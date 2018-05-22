WCHD to host groundbreaking ceremony for dental expansion

The Wood County Health Department says several factors played a role in this increase, but probably the largest one, the outbreak of measles in Ohio last year.

The Wood County Health Department will host a groundbreaking ceremony from 1-2:30 p.m. on May 30 to celebrate a building expansion that will house dental services beginning later this year.

Dental care will be added to the health services already offered at Wood County Community Health Center, which is adding on to the northeast side of the health department building to include a five-chair dental clinic that is expected to be completed in October.

“We wanted to offer these services because we know Wood County residents need more options for oral health care. We’re excited to add even more to the one-stop shop we have here,” said Diane Krill, CEO of Wood County Community Health Center.

Most insurance will be accepted, and the dental expansion should be especially valuable for people with Medicaid or no insurance, who often struggle to find a provider. A sliding-fee scale will be available, similar to the primary care, preventative and behavioral health services already offered at the Community Health Center, which also offers an on-site pharmacy.

“We think this is going to make a big difference for the people we serve,” said Ben Batey, Wood County Health Commissioner. “There are many links between a person’s oral health and their overall health, so adding another option for dental care could actually help people avoid some chronic health problems.”

The May 30 event will include a brief program beginning at 1:30 p.m., and people who attend will be offered tours of the Community Health Center, as well as the office of the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, located nearby at 639 S. Dunbridge Road.

More information will be released in the fall regarding specific dental services.

MBA Architects and Planners, Perrysburg, designed the 2,050 square-foot building expansion, which is being constructed by the Dotson Company, Whitehouse. The Wood County Commissioners Office has provided oversight and assistance on the project, which is funded with a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County.

The Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children.

They welcome all patients, including uninsured or under-insured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and accept most third-party insurance.

