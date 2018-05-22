Trump: NKorea summit might not work for June 12

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (all times local):
12:40 p.m.
President Donald Trump says the planned Singapore summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un "may not work out for June 12" and is suggesting it could be delayed.
Trump is meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (jah-YIHN') on Tuesday at the White House for consultations ahead of the planned June 12 summit with Kim in Singapore.
The meeting is happening as efforts to build peace between the two Koreas have hit a setback.
North Korea pulled out of planned peace talks with South Korea last week, objecting to long-scheduled joint military exercises between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea forces.
North Korea has also threatened to abandon the planned Trump-Kim meeting over the U.S. insistence on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.
___
12:20 p.m.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has opened talks with President Donald Trump on the U.S.-North Korea summit, saying the "fate and the future" of the Korean Peninsula hinges on it.
Trump welcomed Moon to the White House on Tuesday as they seek to coordinate strategy for Trump's upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump says he and Moon will be discussing the planned summit in Singapore.
Moon says they are "one step closer" to the dream of a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.
Moon says he believes Kim is "serious" about the talks. He says North Korea has a chance to be a great country, and he is urging Kim to "seize this opportunity."
___
10:45 a.m.
Vice President Mike Pence says no concessions have been given or offered to North Korea in the run-up to a June summit between the U.S. and Kim Jong Un.
Pence tells Fox News Radio on Tuesday that the U.S. remains open to the summit between President Donald Trump and Kim. Pence notes that the invitation to meet originated with Kim.
The meeting is scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, but Kim recently balked in the face of U.S. demands that he give up North Korea's nuclear weapons program.
Pence says planning continues for the historic summit.
Trump and Pence are meeting later Tuesday at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
__
10:20 a.m.
President Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is still weeks away, but a colorful commemorative coin of the two leaders is ready to go.
The red-white-and-blue coin shows the two men in profile set against their countries' flags. Printed along the edges are their names and countries, with the words "Peace Talks" written at the top.
The coin was issued by the White House Communications Agency, a military command responsible for the president's global communications needs.
White House spokesman Raj Shah says the White House did "not have any input into the design and manufacture of the coin." He says the agency has ordered souvenir travel coins since 2003, adding that the coins are ordered after a trip has been announced.
___
Midnight
President Donald Trump's summit with North Korea is drawing near, and there is growing anxiety among Trump and his allies over how he can score a victory on the world stage.
Trump has struggled to define his objectives for the historic sit-down scheduled for June 12 in Singapore. On Tuesday, he's set to meet at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to prepare for the summit.
Senior administration officials say Trump has been focused on the summit's pageantry. Three people with knowledge of the effort tell The Associated Press that the president hasn't been deeply engaged in briefing materials on North Korea's nuclear program. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.
- By Associated Press writer Catherine Lucey
