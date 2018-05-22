Ohio State president seeks info about alleged misconduct - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ohio State president seeks info about alleged misconduct

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The president of Ohio State University has asked alumni for help with an investigation into reports of alleged sexual misconduct by a former university doctor.

At issue are allegations against Richard Strauss, who died in 2005. To date, the university has received confidential reports alleging sexual misconduct from male athletes in eight sports.

President Michael Drake sent an email Monday to 112,613 alumni who attended the university from the mid-1970s to the mid-1990s, when the alleged misconduct occurred.

Drake asked alumni with information about allegations to contact Seattle-based law firm Perkins Coie, which Ohio State hired earlier this month to conduct an independent investigation.

"These serious allegations are incompatible with the core values of who we are as a university community," Drake said in the email.

The president sent the email at the request of Perkins Coie as part of its investigation, Chris Davey, a university spokesman, said Tuesday.

"Everybody's making every effort to make sure we have a thorough investigation that gets to the bottom of this," Davey said.

Strauss was an associate professor of medicine at Ohio State. In addition to his athletic team duties, Strauss worked at the university medical center and student health center.

To date, reports of alleged misconduct have come from athletes affiliated with cheerleading, fencing, football, gymnastics, ice hockey, swimming, volleyball and wrestling.

The matter has been referred to Columbus police and the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office for a potential criminal investigation.

An article in the campus newspaper from 1984 said Strauss was selected to test Olympic athletes for illegal drug use during the Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Other articles published during the 1980s said Strauss studied injury rates among wrestlers and other athletes, as well as the effects of steroid use.

___

Andrew Welsh-Huggins can be reached on Twitter at https://twitter.com/awhcolumbus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Senate hopeful Joe Arpaio mum on details of Trump policies

    Senate hopeful Joe Arpaio mum on details of Trump policies

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-05-22 23:23:02 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-05-23 09:35:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio arrives Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Arizona Secretary of State's office in Phoenix to turn in petition signatures in his bid to appear on the ballot in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Jeff...(AP Photo/Matt York). Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio arrives Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Arizona Secretary of State's office in Phoenix to turn in petition signatures in his bid to appear on the ballot in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Jeff...
    U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies.More >>
    U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies.More >>

  • Wyoming makes rush for hyped new tech, results still virtual

    Wyoming makes rush for hyped new tech, results still virtual

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:03 AM EDT2018-05-23 07:03:06 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:34 AM EDT2018-05-23 09:34:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mead Gruver). In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the networ...(AP Photo/Mead Gruver). In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the networ...
    Companies flock to register in Wyoming after bold push for hyped new technology but results remain virtual.More >>
    Companies flock to register in Wyoming after bold push for hyped new technology but results remain virtual.More >>

  • Amazon urged not to sell facial recognition tool to police

    Amazon urged not to sell facial recognition tool to police

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:12:44 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:33 AM EDT2018-05-23 09:33:39 GMT
    The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.More >>
    The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly