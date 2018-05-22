Best places to get gas for Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend, the official start to summer, is almost here.

Many of you may be in the process of making plans to enjoy the long weekend.

If those plans include driving, you might want to know where you can get the cheapest gas.

Even though gas prices are rising, AAA estimated that nearly 1.5 million Ohioans will be driving out of town for the holiday weekend. That number is up 5 percent from last year.

"The heavy traffic this year is because of the horrible winter we've had. Everyone is antsy. They're waiting to travel and this holiday weekend is the perfect opportunity for everyone to get behind their vehicles," said Edar Avila the executive director of AAA.

AAA also says national gas price "average" is up 12 cents in fourteen days. The last time travelers have seen gas prices this high on Memorial Day weekend was four years ago in 2014.

The good news for Toledoans is that the Glass City has the lowest prices out of the metro cities in the Buckeye State.

Retail manager at the Sylvania AAA Cindy Russeau says the gas prices aren't keeping people from enjoying the first weekend of summer, no matter where they're going.

"Top destinations have been down to the Smokies, Nashville, Myrtle Beach. So people are still doing some of those longer trips," Russeau said.

AAA leaders say there are ways to stretch your dollar over long road trips. Fill-up often and don't let your tank get too far below a quarter of a tank. Also take advantage of loyalty rewards programs, like at Kroger, Costco and BP among others.

"A lot of discounts through AAA for hotels reservations as well as car rentals. We do a lot with travels planning for people taking those road trips," said Russeau.

AAA also announcing, they'll now sell the EZ-PASS to help folks save up to 30% on the tolls.

"So people can save money on those toll on the turnpikes in quite a few different states that they'll be traveling to this weekend," Russeau added.

Paying in cash instead of using a credit card can save you up to ten cents per gallon and also make sure you get your car tuned up before you hit the road.

If you're staying closer to home this weekend, AAA says Toledo ranks the lowest on the list of gas prices for Ohio metro cities as of Tuesday, with the average price being $2.75.

One of the places to get the cheapest gas in Toledo is the Marathon on Alexis at Bennett. Gas there is $2.66, according to GasBuddy.

