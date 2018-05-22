Coroner IDs body found in Swan Creek - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Coroner IDs body found in Swan Creek

The Lucas County Coroner's Office has identified the body pulled from Swan Creek on Sunday.

The coroner's office says the man is 28-year-old Thomas Damron. 

Damron's identify was established with the help of family members.

The cause of death is unknown. 

The coroner's office says it will rely on toxicology to make that determination. 

