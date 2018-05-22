Dog adopts orphaned ducks and it's the cutest thing you'll see today

Doggy daddy ducky daycare. Say that three times fast.

Or how about nine times, since that's how many ducklings this Labrador adopted as his own after their mom disappeared.

According to Insider, 10-year-old Fred is the resident dog at Mountfitchet Castle in England.

Nine baby chicks were found wandering around the castle alone, so Fred took them under his wing, so to speak.

Now Fred and his ducklings are inseparable, hanging out, sleeping and swimming together in the castle moat, Insider reports.

Take a look at their adorable relationship:

