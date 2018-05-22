Fiat Chrysler recalls thousands of Jeep Cherokees - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fiat Chrysler recalls thousands of Jeep Cherokees

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 51,000 2018 Jeep Cherokees.

The company is recalling the vehicles due to a potential problem with fuel lines. 

The fuel lines could leak, causing a fire.

The recall affects models with a 2.4-liter engine. 

Dealerships are correcting the problem.

