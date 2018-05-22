Memorial Day Weekend Storms: Plan It Out!

The unofficial start to summer, is really going to feel like it. A warming trend arrives this week with highs soaring through the upper 70s to the upper 80s.
There will be a stretch of dry weather too! Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly sunny!
Memorial Day weekend will hold to the warm trend, but will mix in rain and storm chances too! Before you change all of your plans, the weekend won't be a total wash out. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be off and on for Saturday, Sunday and into Monday.
