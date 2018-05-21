Jamieson Ditch Project to fix flooding

Highs will climb from the 60s early this week to the mid 80s by Thursday and Friday.More >>
Highs will climb from the 60s early this week to the mid 80s by Thursday and Friday.More >>
The Ohio Senate has unanimously approved a bill preventing schools from imposing out-of-school suspensions to young students who have committed minor infractions.More >>
The Ohio Senate has unanimously approved a bill preventing schools from imposing out-of-school suspensions to young students who have committed minor infractions.More >>
Water parks are scheduled to open May 25 at three Michigan state parks.More >>
Water parks are scheduled to open May 25 at three Michigan state parks.More >>
An Ohio monument commemorating a key victory for the United States in the War of 1812 has reopened on Lake Erie's South Bass Island.More >>
An Ohio monument commemorating a key victory for the United States in the War of 1812 has reopened on Lake Erie's South Bass Island.More >>
A 113-year-old woman living in suburban Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.More >>
A 113-year-old woman living in suburban Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Get ready to reserve your ticket tomorrow to win the beautiful Dream Home in Waterville, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group.More >>
Get ready to reserve your ticket tomorrow to win the beautiful Dream Home in Waterville, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group.More >>
The president of Ohio State University has asked alumni for help involving reports of alleged sexual misconduct by a former university doctor.More >>
The president of Ohio State University has asked alumni for help involving reports of alleged sexual misconduct by a former university doctor.More >>
Residents will have their chance to sound off about downtown Toledo traffic on Tuesday.More >>
Residents will have their chance to sound off about downtown Toledo traffic on Tuesday.More >>
President Donald Trump says the planned Singapore summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un "may not work out for June 12" and is suggesting it could be delayed.More >>
President Donald Trump says the planned Singapore summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un "may not work out for June 12" and is suggesting it could be delayed.More >>
The Wood County Health Department will host a groundbreaking ceremony from 1-2:30 p.m. on May 30 to celebrate a building expansion that will house dental services beginning later this year.More >>
The Wood County Health Department will host a groundbreaking ceremony from 1-2:30 p.m. on May 30 to celebrate a building expansion that will house dental services beginning later this year.More >>