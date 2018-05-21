BG city council to vote on allowing food trucks downtown

The people have spoken and they want food trucks.

The Bowling Green city council will vote Monday night on whether or not food trucks will come to the city.



The committee has gone back and forth for months on different rules and regulations the trucks would have to follow.

Downtown businesses have made it clear they do not want the trucks being parked in front of their properties, but council members and residents are excited and do not think the new addition will hurt local businesses.

"I think there's enough, at least during when schools in session, enough people here to make it work," one Bowling Green resident said. "I know I personally don't come downtown as much as I'd like to so I think it'd be a great way to come down and get some dinner, especially living on campus."

The vote is expected to pass.



