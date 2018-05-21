Pastor and family in court after assaulting Sunday school teacher

In court Monday, light was shed on what led to a pastor, his wife, and his daughter to be charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon after assaulting a Sunday school teacher at their own church.



It was revealed in court that Pastor Anthony Morris, of Saint Paul AME Zion Church in Central Toledo, was having an affair with the victim.



After admitting his infidelity to his wife, Zelda Morris assaulted the woman. During the fight, the pastor's daughter got involved. At one point, Anthony Morris pulled out his conceal-carry weapon and pointed it at the victim.



The mother and daughter pleading no contest and were sentenced to attend alternative programs.



"I'm just sorry for my involvement, but the truth is out there,” said Kamali Morris, the pastor’s daughter. “It came to surface, and I just thank God for that. That's all I have to say."



Anthony Morris plead guilty to the lesser charge of misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to a six months suspension and one year of probation.



"The truth will prevail, and I'm glad that it's over,” said Zelda Morris, the pastor’s wife. “It'll be over."



Pastor Morris remained quiet as his wife and daughter addressed the judge.



The victim was not in court.



