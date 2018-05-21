Rossford Schools breaks ground for $70 Million new schools project

Monday was a big day for the City of Rossford as they had not one, but two groundbreaking ceremonies for their new schools.

Outside of the current Glenwood Elementary on Lime City Road, the Glenwood second grade choir sang as officials and other students broke ground.

The new Elementary building will hold all of the districts Pre-K through fifth grade.

"I'm very excited because we already have the best teachers, now we're going to have the best schools," said Landon Wignall, a Rossford second grader

"I like the schools that we have, but I think it's going to be good for new changes so the teachers will have better things to teach with," said third grader Gracie Pierce.

Back in town, 30 minutes later, the district broke ground for their new junior and senior high.

While saving some of the historic structure of the building built in 1922, the full renovation will tie into the brand new structures built on the new campus.

Everyone involved said the new school buildings are a long overdue upgrade into the 21st century for the district.

"There are new approaches to teaching, new styles of learning that unfortunately these facilities did not address," said Dan Creps, Superintendent of Rossford Exempted Village Schools

"In some rooms it's very, very hot and in some rooms it's very, very cool. And usually people like to learn in like a moderate temperature," said freshman Madelyn St. Mary.

The $70 million construction is funded by an 11.4 mill levy.

While construction is underway, the Junior and Senior high school students will attend classes at Owen's Community College.

The current construction timeline has the new elementary school being student ready in August of 2019. While the new Junior and Senior High School campus will be student ready in January of 2020.

While Rossford Schools are getting a major upgrade with their two new school buildings, they are also getting brand new athletic facilities as well.

In February, the Rossford Community bid farewell to the the George G. Wolfe Field House, as the gym along with the majority of the current Junior and Senior High campus will soon be demolished.

But before full demolition takes place, the district will be selling off the old bleachers and wooden lockers for alumni keepsakes.

The sale is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 26.

The new gymnasium will be a state of the art athletic facility, opening in January of 2020.

The Don Jackson and Tom Ferguson stadium is also receiving a major overhaul during the jr/sr high school building construction. The renovated stadium will receive new turf, bathrooms, concessions, press box, a new entrance, and new bleachers.

Though football games will be played there for the 2018 season, game attendees will have to park off site for that season.

Alumni and community members will have one last chance to tour the historic high school building at an open house on May 24th at 7 p.m.

