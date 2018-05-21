Local dress shop recreates Meghan Markle's look

A new window display quickly went up at The Gown Shop in Perrysburg moments after Meghan Markle walked down the aisle in the Royal Wedding on Saturday morning.

"I wanted to put it out as soon as we got back into the store Saturday morning after the 5 a.m. wake-up call that we had,” said Stacy Fork, the owner of The Gown Shop.

A full day of appointments allowed the brides-to-be to talk about the new Duchess of Sussex's gown and to look at the similar dress for less than $2,000.

"They loved it, they loved the idea of it. They loved the idea of something clean and classic. We did have the people who thought she'd do lace or some sparkle, but I think it was very fitting for her overall style,” said Fork.

Fork said it can't be understated how much this impacts bridal fashion moving forward.

"It's definitely the trendsetting moment for the year and probably, well, for the decade,” said Fork.

Fork saw the impact Kate Middleton's dress had on the styles brides were wanting and thinks this will be the same.

She expects tiaras will become more popular, as well as long veils and dresses with a similar fabric.

"The fabric that she did, which is a four-ply silk which is very similar to a silk crepe, is very much in style right now anyways, which we've seen for the last year in bridal, but now I think it is going to be stepped up a notch,” said Fork.

If anyone is interested in recreating the Duchess of Sussex's look, The Gown Shop has about five different styles with that kind of fabric right now, and more on order.

Fork has one store in Ann Arbor and one in Perrysburg.

The shop accepts brides by appointment only, and appointments are conducted one on one.

