Money Talks News: How to make yourself $100 richer today

One thing's for certain: It's easier to spend money than it is to save it.

Of course, that's why it's hard to build your savings. But you know, they say the longest journey begins with a single step, so try a simple step that can help you become $100 richer this week.

Try putting your spending under a microscope. Sites like YouNeedaBudget will automatically track where your money goes. Simply staring at it every day might be enough to make you spend less.

Next, sell something. Take something in your closet to a consignment shop or list something in your garage on Craig's list.

Then call your insurance company. Simply raising the deductible on your home or car policy could easily save you $100.

How about unplugging that cable and streaming stuff from the Internet? Too extreme? Well, at least cut those premium channels out. That could save you a few bucks.

Also try to stop eating out. Bring your lunch from home, skip the latte and the restaurant this week and use that money to start your savings

There is a tried and true way to save; use only cash, then empty your pockets or purse into a change jar every night. You'll be amazed how fast it will add up.

Does your employer match your retirement plan contributions? If they do and you're not getting the full match, simply adding 100 bucks to your retirement plan means the boss is giving you an extra hundred bucks.

Sure it's easy to spend money, but sometimes it's easy to save, too. There are a dozen more ways that can help make you $100 richer in a week. Head over to the Money Talks News website and do a search for "Save $100".

