Perrysburg school board to discuss principal's future

Parents in the Perrysburg school district want to know why Toth Elementary Principal Dr. Beth Christoff was asked to resign. So far, they say they haven't been given a reason.

A board meeting on Monday night could end Christoff's 20 years leading the school, as board members are expected to take up a resolution to not renew her contract.

Many Perrysburg parents have described Christoff as being professional and kind and have indicated they will attend the meeting to show support for her.

Parents say they want answers on the future of the well-liked school leader.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.