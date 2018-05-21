TPD wants you to join the bike patrol - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD wants you to join the bike patrol

The Toledo Police Department is looking for people interested in joining its bike patrol.

This is specifically for the midnight shifts in Downtown Toledo.

TPD encourages anyone who is interested to fill out an interest card on the website here

By doing so, you'll be notified when the upcoming hiring process starts.

