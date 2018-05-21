Veterans Matter program to expand throughout Ohio - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Veterans Matter program to expand throughout Ohio

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A program that originated in Toledo and is aimed to help vets, is expanding throughout the state.

Veterans Matter has been providing apartment deposits and first month's rent for homeless vets for six years. 

The organization has helped more that 2,100 former military personnel in Toledo, Dayton and Cincinnati. 

There was a fundraiser this spring to help expand services to Cleveland and Columbus.

