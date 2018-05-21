Lourdes University establishes first doctoral program - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lourdes University establishes first doctoral program

(Source: Lourdes.edu) (Source: Lourdes.edu)
SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) -

It's a first at Lourdes University ; the school has established its first ever professional doctoral program.

The program is the Doctor of Nursing Practice. It is designed for post master's prepared RNs and it is all online.

The inaugural class is scheduled to being August this year.

