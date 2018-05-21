Bus carrying Delphos seniors on class trip plummets down 40-foot embankment

Officials say six people suffered injuries after a New York City-bound tour bus carrying 28 senior students and three chaperones from Delphos Jefferson High School plummeted down an embankment on I-80 near Danville, Pennsylvania.

Delphos City Schools Superintendent Kevin Wolfe said students and chaperones were taken to Geisinger Medical Center, but "everyone is safe and accounted for." He said the accident happened around 5 a.m.

Wolfe said on Monday afternoon that all 28 students were on their way home and were expected to return to Delphos between 10:30-11 p.m.

All passengers, except for one chaperone, were found to have minor injuries and are out of the hospital. Wolfe said one chaperone will spend the night in a hospital near Danville.

The superintendent said this was the first school trip for Delphos Jefferson High School students in a long time, and the bus company is working with the school to make it right.

The bus was from Childers Transportation in Toledo. The bus reportedly left the south side of I-80 eastbound on Monday morning, shearing off a light pole and crashing down a 40-foot embankment.

"The school district has been working closely with the Pennsylvania State Highway Patrol, the Geisinger Medical Center and the charter company to make sure that the needs of the students and chaperones are being met. ... Please keep all those involved and their families in your prayers," Wolfe said.

He invited people with questions or concerns to contact him at 419-695-1786.

Pennsylvania State Police said the driver will be cited with failing to drive within a single lane.

