Adrian police seek help to identify mailbox vandals

The Adrian Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, May 20th and is seeking the public’s assistance.

The incident, which occurred in the 900 block of College Ave. in the City of Adrian, involved what is believed to be multiple suspects using an explosive device to blow up a mailbox.

The mailbox was attached to a residence at the time.

The image shown was captured by surveillance cameras in the area. If anyone recognizes the subject in the image or has more information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact Detective LaMar Rufner at (517)264-4834.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.