Rossford schools break ground for new building project

New buildings are on the way for an expanding school district. The Rossford Exempted Village School District broke ground on two major construction projects Monday morning.

The current Rossford High School building was built in 1922.

People involved with the events in Rossford on Monday agreed that a modern and new learning environment for students is long overdue.

The high school is where a joint 6-12 school campus will be built.

At Glenwood Elementary, a new pre-K through 5th grade school building already is being constructed.

The $70 million project was approved by Rossford voters in November 2016.

Once the projects are finished, students here will have the latest technology inside of a modern classroom.

Superintendent Dan Creps said the buildings will bring the district into the 21st century.

Alumni and community members will have one last chance to tour the historic high school building at an open house on May 24 at 7 p.m.



