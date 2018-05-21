93-year-old faces fear of water, goes down water slide for first time

It's never too late to face your fears and try something new.

Just ask Lucy, a 93-year-old who had never been down a water slide due to her fear of water.

All that changed at Francis Family YMCA in Temperance.

Lucy braved the water slide for the first time ever, and looked like she had a great time doing it.

Lucy can inspire all of us who haven't yet had the courage to face our own fears.

Great job, Lucy!

