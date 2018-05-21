Semitrailer wreck closes State Route 795

State Route 795 between Pemberville and Fostoria roads is closed after a semitrailer lost its wheels and axles there.

Incident on SR 795 b/t Pemberville Rd and Fostoria Rd. Anticipated to be closed for several hours. Check #Ohgo for updates: https://t.co/hD1KFp30L9 pic.twitter.com/AxyLRmjhPt — ODOT Toledo (@ODOT_Toledo) May 21, 2018

Lake Township police say the tractor-trailer is sideways on Ohio 795. The road will be

closed for several hours for cleanup.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office advises motorists to avoid the area.

