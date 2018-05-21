Semitrailer wreck closes State Route 795 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Semitrailer wreck closes State Route 795

MILLBURY, OH (WTOL) -

State Route 795 between Pemberville and Fostoria roads is closed after a semitrailer lost its wheels and axles there.

Lake Township police say the tractor-trailer is sideways on Ohio 795. The road will be

closed for several hours for cleanup.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office advises motorists to avoid the area.

