Pastor, family accused of robbing Sunday school teacher receive punishments

A pastor and his family accused of robbing a Sunday school teacher were sentenced Monday.

The Rev. Anthony Morris, wife Zelda Morris and daughter Kamali Morris were accused of robbing the teacher at gunpoint in February.

All three entered no contest pleas to lesser charges.

Anthony Morris was charged with misdemeanor assault and sentenced to a six-month suspension with a one-year probation.

The probation officer will decide if he can travel for other work within his church.

Anthony Morris admitted to having an affair with the victim of the crime, who was not in court Monday.

Kamali and Zelda Morris both were given alternative programs as a sentence.

