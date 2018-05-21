Toledo man accused of abusing dog enters not guilty plea

A Toledo man accused of abusing his dog entered a not guilty plea in court on Monday.

The Toledo Area Humane Society filed charges against Kashif Watkins after he was seen on video hitting and carrying his dog by the neck.

Protesters demonstrated near his home last week and want him punished for abusing the dog.

A court date will be set at a later time.

