2 arrested after shot fired at Kalahari

Two people were arrested after a shot was fired at Kalahari Resort in Sandusky early Sunday morning.

Cleveland.com reports that police were called to the water park after some guests refused to leave their suites after being asked to by management for an unknown reason.

When police arrived to the resort, a shot was fired as a crowd of people was running to an overflow parking lot, according to Cleveland.com

Police say it was believed the person who fired a shot then left in one of the vehicles in the parking lot.

Police later located a vehicle matching the description at a Taco Bell parking lot around 2:30 a.m.

Cleveland.com says 19-year-old Samuel McKnight Jr. and 19-year-old Sylvester Harris Jr., both of Cleveland, were then arrested in connection with the shooting.

The two are being held in Erie County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm, according to Cleveland.com.

No one was injured.

