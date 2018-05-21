Brand-new Jeeps catch fire at storage facility

Multiple Jeeps caught fire in north Toledo Monday morning.

The fire happened near the Toledo Correctional Institution at a Chrysler storage lot owned by Ann Arbor Railroad.

The Jeeps, including Jeep Wranglers, are brand new from different parts of the country.

Police say more than 20 vehicles were on fire, and more possibly were damaged.

To put it in perspective, a new Jeep Wrangler costs about $28,000. Multiply that by 20 and that's more than half a million dollars up in flames.

Fiat Chrysler released this statement on the fire:

FCA US is working with City of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department and the Toledo Police Department regarding a fire at a shipping yard in Toledo, Ohio involving multiple vehicles. As this is an active investigation, we cannon provide more information at this time.

One woman who lives several houses down from the lot said she heard a large bang early this morning, prompting her to jump out of bed and ask her son if he heard it too.

"He's like, 'It sounded like a big POW,' and I was like yeah, but I didn't put it together that it would be something like that. But I did hear the big 'pow' and it sounded really close," she said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.