Vacant house goes up in flames in central Toledo

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in central Toledo Sunday night. 

The fire happened on the 1400 block of Pinewood near Junction. 

Crews say the fire started on the front porch and quickly spread to the house. 

The house is believed to be vacant. 

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

