Toledo group protests deaths of Palestinians at hands of Israeli Army

A protest was held in west Toledo on Sunday over recent Israeli attacks on protesters in the Gaza Strip.

Members of the University of Toledo group Students for Justice in Palestine carried signs and chanted for two hours at the corner of Secor Road and Central Avenue.

62 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire during last week's protests.

The demonstrations came as the United States moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The Toledo protestors are urging people to contact Washington politicians.

"Just talk to our senators, talk to our congressmen. Have them speak on behalf of us and help us raise awareness for people who don't have voices,” said Jasmin Hummos with the group.

Israel leaders say they have done everything they can to limit civilian casualties and used live ammunition only as a last resort.

