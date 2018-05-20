Body pulled from Swan Creek in central Toledo on Sunday

Toledo Police have pulled a body from Swan Creek near Hamilton and Ewing in central Toledo on Sunday.

The body of a male was found by a kayaker.

It’s unclear if it was the body of an adult or child.

It’s unknown how long they were in the water or how they got in the water.

