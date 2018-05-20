TPS recruiting students for high-flying career in aviation mechanics

Kids got free helicopter rides at the expo (Source: WTOL)

The ‘Help Wanted’ signs are going up everywhere for aviation mechanics.

A good place to get your feet on the ground if you want to get your career off the ground is the Toledo Public Schools Aviation Center.

The center held an Aerospace Expo on Sunday to recruit new students featuring airplane and helicopter rides, flight simulators and historic aircraft.

There are definitely lots of career opportunities available.

Case in point: instructors say 10,000 baby boomers are retiring on a daily basis from aviation mechanics.

Students are pumped.

“It will have long term effects on my life and it’s a great opportunity for young people,” said Michael Humanson.

Britney Aman agreed.

“I like the hands on opportunities and the way you can go fix something," said Britney.

The expo also promoted the TPS Aerospace and Natural Science Academy opening this fall.

The program will train students to come right out of high school to work for the airlines or commercial companies.

They’ll be able to fix any aircraft in the world at a time when job demand is there.

“It’s not just aviation. It’s all the trades. There’s been so much emphasis over the years on that four year degree. We encourage it but it kept a lot of individuals from pursuing careers in the trades,” said center instructor Brian McDonald.

But now it’s time to pursue what you may have to consider a high flying career in aviation mechanics.

