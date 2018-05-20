Garage destroyed in central Toledo fire on Sunday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Garage destroyed in central Toledo fire on Sunday

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A vacant garage caught on fire on Palmwood Ave. in central Toledo at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Toledo firefighters say no one was inside the garage at the time and there were no injuries to report.

The garage appears to be a total loss.

A house received minor exposure damage as a result of the fire. 

