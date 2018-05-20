More than two dozen become U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremony in Toledo

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur leads new citizens as they take the Oath of Allegiance (Source: WTOL)

New citizens take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance (Source: WTOL)

About two dozen people became American citizens on Sunday at a naturalization ceremony at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in east Toledo.

U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur was there to lead the new citizens as they took their oath.

It was a special day for Ania Hall who grew up in Poland.

"I love this country for many reasons. And it feels good somewhere deep in my heart. Even if I grew up somewhere else, it does feels like the place to be,” said Ania.

Ania came to the United States for the first time as a foreign exchange student.

She loves the U.S. because she says you can work hard and achieve anything here.

