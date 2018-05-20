Armed Forces 5k raises money, awareness for veterans' issues

They were running to bring awareness to veterans' issues on Sunday morning.

Hundred’s turned up at Olander Park in Sylvania for the Armed Forces Day 5k.

This year’s event raised funds for the American Legion’s 'Gifts for Yanks' program, as well as the local Toledo chapter of Team Red, White and Blue.

"I just like seeing everybody come out for one mission, one goal. And I think anytime people can come together for the same purpose, veterans appreciate the comradery that they experience that maybe they miss a little bit about the service," said Joseph Cafferty, Commander of Ohio Post 468.

Team Red, White and Blue is an organization that seeks to enrich the lives of America's veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity.

Gifts for Yanks supports volunteer services in all of the Ohio VA Medical Centers, Outpatient Clinics, Ohio Veterans Homes, and veterans residing in state mental health facilities.

