Police say Michael Turski broke through the side door of the home and was waiting inside when his ex-girlfriend arrived home.

Police say Michael Turski broke through the side door of the home and was waiting inside when his ex-girlfriend arrived home.

Police: West Toledo woman nearly killed after being beat by ex-boyfriend

Police: West Toledo woman nearly killed after being beat by ex-boyfriend

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Citizen's tip leads to arrest of Sandusky man in Tiffin

Citizen's tip leads to arrest of Sandusky man in Tiffin

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Woman jumps from moving vehicle during Hancock Co. police chase

Woman jumps from moving vehicle during Hancock Co. police chase

A Findlay man is in big trouble after fleeing from police early on Sunday morning.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Early in the pursuit a female passenger jumped from the moving vehicle and was attended to by an officer who had been involved in the pursuit.

She refused medical treatment and claimed that she was not injured.

She was later released.

The pursuit of Mr. Ekleberry then continued through Findlay and Hancock County lasting about 15 minutes and covering a little over 15 miles.

An unoccupied car was struck on Howard St. by Ekleberry.

The chase ended on Twp. Rd. 84 near State Rt. 12 when Ekleberry’s vehicle suffered tire damage and a broken tie rod.

Ekleberry was then taken into custody and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center.

He is being charged with Driving Under Suspension, Failure to Control, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Having a Defective Exhaust and Fleeing and Eluding.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.