Woman jumps from moving vehicle during Hancock Co. police chase - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman jumps from moving vehicle during Hancock Co. police chase

Matthew Ekleberry (Source: Hancock County) Matthew Ekleberry (Source: Hancock County)
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Findlay man is in big trouble after fleeing from police early on Sunday morning.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Early in the pursuit a female passenger jumped from the moving vehicle and was attended to by an officer who had been involved in the pursuit.

She refused medical treatment and claimed that she was not injured.

She was later released.

The pursuit of Mr. Ekleberry then continued through Findlay and Hancock County lasting about 15 minutes and covering a little over 15 miles.

An unoccupied car was struck on Howard St. by Ekleberry.

The chase ended on Twp. Rd. 84 near State Rt. 12 when Ekleberry’s vehicle suffered tire damage and a broken tie rod.

Ekleberry was then taken into custody and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center.

He is being charged with Driving Under Suspension, Failure to Control, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Having a Defective Exhaust and Fleeing and Eluding.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly