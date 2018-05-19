High tea served in Maumee in honor of royal wedding

The royal wedding was a big hit in Maumee on Friday where high tea was served was served at Clara J's Tea Room.

The room was filled with women dressed to the nines in honor of the new royal couple's big day.

Scones, blueberry tea, and finger sandwiches were enjoyed while patrons chatted about the morning's royal nuptials.

"It’s very exciting. The noise level is higher than normal because everyone is talking and sharing. I presume they watched the wedding this morning so they are probably talking about that,” said Rebecca Jessing from Clara J’s Tea Room.



To finish off their high tea, the ladies enjoyed some mini royal wedding cakes for dessert.

