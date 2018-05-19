Dozens of anti-abortion activists gather to protest ProMedica

Dozens of people gathered outside ProMedica Headquarters on Saturday for an anti-abortion rally.

The rally was held to show solidarity in the church's opposition to ProMedica signing a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, the operator of Toledo’s only abortion clinic.

Bishop Daniel Thomas led the prayer for the rally.

"We're here to announce life, to ask them as a healthcare institution to be concentrating not on death, but on life, and to make sure that they're committed to their mission, which is saving, protecting, healing, and maintaining life, rather than terminating and taking life,” said Bishop Thomas.

The rally was organized by the Greater Toledo Right to Life group.

