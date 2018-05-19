Citizen's tip leads to arrest of Sandusky man in Tiffin

Police say Michael Turski broke through the side door of the home and was waiting inside when his ex-girlfriend arrived home.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

According to the Tiffin Police Department when officers arrived at the residence they found several people standing at the rear of the residence.

Upon questioning, police discovered that one of the people, Dustin De’andre Moore, 25, of Sandusky, was wanted on several outstanding warrants. Police also say Moore had a large amount of cocaine on him.

Moore was arrested for possession of cocaine and obstruction of official business after police say Moore gave false identifying information to them.

Moore was taken to the Seneca County Jail.

Chief Fred Stevens, Tiffin Police Department made this statement after the arrest:

“The Tiffin Police Department was receiving complaints of suspected Drug Trafficking & Drug Abuse going on at the residence. The Officers immediate response to this complaint was instrumental to it’s success & allows us to send a strong message to those who supplant themselves into our community and try to peddle their poison, that the distribution of any illicit drugs will not be tolerated. I would like to again thank the citizens who assisted with their tips and we appreciate the continued tips we get throughout the entire city!”

