Driver loses control, crashes into electric pole in Sylvania Twp.

Crews were on the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Sylvania Township Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Whiteford between Summerfield and Monroe around 6:30 a.m.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a mailbox before crashing into an electric pole.

Police say the driver was taken to Flower Hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage.

The electric pole was damaged at the base, but the wires were still in tact.

Toledo Edison crews were on the scene to fix the pole.

Whiteford was closed for a time due to the crash but has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation.

