Car hits gas pump at downtown Shell gas station

Downtown Toledo's only gas station had to be shut down on Friday night after a driver ran their car into a pump.

According to Toledo Police, a car pulled into the Shell gas station on Monroe St. and Ontario when the driver's foot slipped and hit the gas pedal, sending the car into the gas pump.

All the pumps had to be shut off and the Shell station was closed for the rest of the night.

No one was injured.

It's unclear when the station will reopen.

