Real Polish-American Festival happening this weekend

The dance floor was almost full on a chilly night in May at the Real Polish-American Festival (Source: WTOL)

A favorite summer celebration kicked off on Friday, albeit at a new location.

Last year, Toledo had to go without the Polish American Community of Toledo or (PACT) sponsored Polish Festival, but this year, it's back and better than ever.

The weekend-long Real-Polish American Festival started Friday night and is meant to be authentic.

Despite the rain, a good amount of people came out to kick off the party.

Tom Waniewski, Board Chair for the Polish Cultural Center said, "First time we've been out here. Again, just a little history, it used to be on LaGrange Street but they stopped doing it there at United North. And, Poles really said, we wanted a real Polish festival where we could have bands constantly, authentic Polish food, and so this will go out all weekend, and you don't have to be Polish to stop on by."

On Friday, they hosted a Dancing with the Stars Polka edition. On Saturday, the Spoonman will be playing.

There's also two and a half acres of rides, a free train, pony rides, games, vendors, and so much more happening throughout the weekend.

"Wow, we're having a lot of fun with a lot of nice Polish people here! A lot of Polish festivities as you can hear the music. Dancing, a lot of good food. A good time," said Jack Sparagowski, President of the Polish-American Community of Toledo.

Proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for Polish-American students and to help fund the building campaign for a new Polish Community Center here in Toledo.

Whether you're Polish or not, everyone is invited and all are welcome to join in on the fun.

Jeremiah Rowe made sure he was here tonight, but will be back to enjoy all that the festival has to offer.

"My wife and I will be out here tomorrow directing traffic, and we really enjoy it. So, very great food, I recommend everybody come out," said Rowe.

“A Real Polish-American Festival” is continues on Saturday and Sunday at the Club 16 facility located on King Road just south of Hill Avenue.

Music schedule for the 2018 Polish Festival:



Saturday, May 19, 2018:

Duane Malinowski, 1 p.m - 5 p.m.

Randy Krajewski and Badinov, 6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.



Sunday, May 20, 2018:

Polka Mass with Kiellbasa Kings at 11 a.m.

Kielbasa Kings 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

