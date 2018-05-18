Champ Easter Jr. preparing for another huge fight

Robert Easter Jr. at the Huntington Center in 2017 (Source: WTOL)

Toledo’s own Robert Easter Jr., AKA E-Bunny, is getting ready for another big-time fight.

The IBF Lightweight world-champion will be fighting Mikey Garcia on July 28 in Los Angeles.

The fight will be televised on Showtime.

Garcia is the WBC Lightweight champ.

The fight is a chance to unify boxing’s Lightweight Division as well as a chance for Easter to take on one of his biggest rivals.

To get ready, Easter is pulling up stakes in Toledo.

He’s taking his training camp south to Florida for the next six weeks.

