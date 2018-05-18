Leaders discuss improving downtown Toledo's transportation and parking

We all want to get around easier, especially when coming downtown for events and games.

That’s why Toledo leaders were working on a new downtown transportation plan on Friday.

Of course, not everyone lives or works downtown.

Still, the hope is visitor’s experiences will be more enjoyable when they come downtown for a concert, or a Mud Hens or Walleye game.

Leaders are looking at the ways people get around downtown, as well as the downtown parking situation.

Friday’s meeting follows the downtown plan that was created between 2015-2017.

City Council members, downtown leaders, and representatives from the ability center spoke about their ideas.

Some of this included less construction at one time, a constantly circulating free bus loop, and better parking options.

They also talked about better options for walking and biking to neighborhoods.

"Allowing for things like outdoor dining, allowing for the addition of bike lines and other infrastructure to support the bikeshare that is coming,” said Andrew Overbeck, MKSK principal planner. “I think beautifying the streets, making them more aesthetically pleasing, making it a more walkable, safe place to be, but also helping multiple modes of transportation move on as many streets as we possibly can."

On Tuesday, May 22, city leaders will ask for the public’s input at a public meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the SeaGate Centre.

