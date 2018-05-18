Perrysburg board to vote on not renewing principal's contract

Perrysburg's school board intends to vote Monday on a resolution not to renew a popular principal's contract.

WTOL 11 first reported earlier this week that parents of Toth Elementary students had heard Dr. Beth Christoff was asked to resign, but she declined. Now, dozens of parents plan to support her at Monday's meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Commodore Building.

School board members and administration have not responded to requests to explain why the vote is coming.

Christoff has been principal at Toth for 20 years and was named principal of the year in 2008.

